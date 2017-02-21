Seminole man killed in Ector Co. rollover accident

A Seminole man is dead following a rollover accident in Ector County on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on State Highway 158, about half a mile west of Gardendale.

DPS Troopers said a 2006 Dodge pickup, driven by George Braun, 80, of Seminole, was traveling west at an unsafe speed for existing road/weather conditions and overturned his vehicle.

Braun was pronounced dead at the scene.

