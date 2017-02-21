American Airlines unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed into law a measure that aims to crack down on inappropriate student-teacher relationships.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed into law a measure that aims to crack down on inappropriate student-teacher relationships.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a robbery/theft suspect. Authorities are searching for Robert Michael Naverette, 33.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a robbery/theft suspect. Authorities are searching for Robert Michael Naverette, 33.
Firefighters have a large fire "under control" that sparked up on Thursday afternoon in West Odessa. We're told two city units and multiple volunteer fire department units responded to the fire.
Firefighters have a large fire "under control" that sparked up on Thursday afternoon in West Odessa. We're told two city units and multiple volunteer fire department units responded to the fire.
Marissa Bibiano was abducted from a residence by her mother, Alicia Trejo, who has no legal custodial rights.
Marissa Bibiano was abducted from a residence by her mother, Alicia Trejo, who has no legal custodial rights.
Officers at the Santa Teresa port seized 30 rolls of contraband bologna.
Officers at the Santa Teresa port seized 30 rolls of contraband bologna.