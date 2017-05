Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball during a time out. (Source: KWES)

On Monday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball Team won its 23rd straight game.

They beat Western Texas College 69-59.

Mariah McCully led the lady wranglers with 23 points.

Leticia Soares had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

