Falcons McPherson named offensive player of the week

U.T.P.B. basketballs James McPherson is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

This is for his performance during February 13th through the 19th.

This was announced Monday by conference officials.

McPherson help the falcons win two close road games.

He averaged 25 points in those games.

He also hit 13 three pointers.

This season he is averaging 15 points a game.

He is shooting 43 % from beyond the arc.

