Four-time cancer survivor is back home in Midland

A Midland woman is back in complete remission after being away in Houston for chemotherapy for five months.

Not just once, twice, or three times, but she's survived cancer four times in ten years.

"I've never really asked God, 'Why me?' Or been mad at him," said Lauren Erdmann, 27.

Lauren was airlifted to MD Anderson in Houston in October. There, she underwent six treatments of chemotherapy for lymphoma.

"I woke up the next morning and I had this bald spot," said Lauren. "That's how it started. I was crying so hard. Taking a shower and watching it fall out of the shower is awful."

But the deadly disease isn't new to her. At 17, she fought colon cancer, and later survived uterin cancer and lymphoma. One doctor found Lauren to have a rare condition called Constitutional Mismatch Repair Deficiency (CMMRD), it made her likely to develop cancers because of genes.

"She is just tough," said her father, Earl Erdmann. "Tough, tough, tough. She says, 'Bring it.' This is by far the worst. She's had seven surgeries. It's amazing, she bounces back."

But with no colon and losing the ability to have chidlren, she still stands stronger than ever, and being cancer-free, she's holding onto faith.

"I don't believe God gave me cancer," said Lauren. "I've always asked, 'Why the five-year-old child? Why take a father from a three-year-old?' I feel like he's chosen me to share my story to help people. I can help them get through their journey too."

Now that Lauren is home in Midland, she's going back to the simple things in life, starting off, with living.

"I want to mountain bike, hike a mountain and do all the things that I never did before because I'm going to start living my life."

Lauren plans to go back to work and go back to school this summer, and continue her journey on the respitory program.

