Odessa homeowner reacts to house fire that destroyed his home

It's no mystery panhandling in Midland is growing, the city said they don't expect it to slow down anytime soon. With reports of panhandlers knocking on car windows and getting in the middle of roads, it's made us wonder what is the city doing to ensure everyone's safety.
If you drove down 191 this evening, you may have noticed some cyclists riding down the road. It was all for 12th Annual Ride of Silence to remember those who lost their lives from being hit by cars.
Power has been restored to residents in West Odessa. ONCOR tells us the outage was due to an equipment disturbance.
Walking down highways, you'll find Larry Hinkle. He's traveling across the state to visit with veterans and first responders.
Keep Midland Beautiful wants all super kids to help save the world. It’s a new, hands-on, traveling exhibit, that empowers kids to reduse, reuse, repair and recycle.
