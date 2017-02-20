No injuries reported following afternoon structure fire in Odessa

Odessa Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Odessa.

The fire sparked up in the 3500 block of Rocky Ln. on Monday afternoon.

City of Odessa officials said that no injuries were reported, however, there is extensive damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

