SLIDESHOW: Pets of the Permian Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Pets of the Permian Basin

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KWES) -

It's National Love Your Pet Day! 

You submitted photos of your furry friends and we have chose to feature 25 of our favorite pictures. 

Take a look at these great pets from around the Permian Basin. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly