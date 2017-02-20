Odessa Chick-Fil-A giving away free meals for an entire year

Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans. One Odessa location is offering you the chance to win some free food!

The location at 3805 E. 42nd St. will be giving away a Chick-Fil-A meal per week for an entire year to one lucky fan if their page can hit 10,000 likes on Facebook.

All you have to do is like their Facebook page, tag a friend and share the post for your chance to win.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.