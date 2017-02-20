Silver Alert canceled for missing Abilene woman

UPDATE: The Abilene Police Department reported on Facebook that Ford was located near Little Elm Creek in North Abilene.

We're told emergency crews were checking on her health after she was found.

------------------------

A Silver Alert has been issued in Abilene for a missing elderly woman.

According to KTXS in Abilene, authorities are searching for Addie Walker Ford, 87.

Ford was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police tell KTXS that Ford suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.

Ford is 5'5" tall and weighs 152 pounds. She has white hair and wears glasses.

We're told she was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray slacks.

Authorities also stated that Ford drives a white 1995 Buick Skylark with Texas license plate 1GVZR.

If you have seen Ford, please call authorities at (325) 673-8331.

Copyright 2017 KWES and KTXS. All rights reserved.