1 killed in Reeves Co. accident

One man was killed in a Reeves County accident on Sunday.

Texas Department of Public Safety reported an accident between a 1999 Chevrolet Pickup and a towing semi-trailer.

According to DPS, the driver in the pick-up was traveling north on Highway 285 just after 1:30 a.m. when he veered into the southbound lane and struck the semi.

The victim was identified as Blake A. Thompson, 24, of Monahans.

We’re told he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

