1 killed in Reeves Co. accident

A Midland man is dead following an afternoon crash in Reeves County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and County Road 402, just before 2:15 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a second day of organized team activities on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash, according to NBC 5 in Dallas. ESPN's Adam Schefter also tweeted about the news after Elliott was in a car crash on Sunday.
After a bond reduction hearing in Alpine on Wednesday morning, Chris Estrada's bond has been reduced.
4 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.
