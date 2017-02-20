Caught on Video: Wisconsin man loses truck while trying to tow ice shanty on ice

Power has been restored to residents in West Odessa. ONCOR tells us the outage was due to an equipment disturbance.
Walking down highways, you'll find Larry Hinkle. He's traveling across the state to visit with veterans and first responders.
Keep Midland Beautiful wants all super kids to help save the world. It’s a new, hands-on, traveling exhibit, that empowers kids to reduse, reuse, repair and recycle.
If you want to take a look at the works of a renowned artist, then head on over to the Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa. “15-Minutes of Fame” by Andy Warhol is being installed in the Patron’s Gallery of the Museum.
An Odessa woman is accused of walking into a dealership on Monday and trying to buy a nearly $50,000 car in someone else's name. Police say China Mendenhall went through all of the paperwork for her to drive away in a 2017 Dodge Charger using someone else's information.
