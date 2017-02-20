Caught on Video: Wisconsin man loses truck while trying to tow ice shanty on ice

A man in Wisconsin drove his Cadillac Escalade onto frozen Lake Michigan and thanks to some cell phone video you can see what happened.



The driver was attempting to tow an ice shanty to another spot on the lake on Saturday when the ice brOKe underneath and swallowed both.



The driver had heard from a friend on a snowmobile that the ice was ok.



The driver was able to get out.

