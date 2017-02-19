Man killed in Ector County rollover accident

A man is dead following a rollover accident on Highway 158 and Zinnia Avenue in Ector County.

Authorities aren't sure how the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, but believe it may be due to weather conditions.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Authorities are working on notifying next of kin.

