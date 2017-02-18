Midland celebrates Black History Month

February is Black History Month. It's a time of remembering, recognizing achievements and great historical leaders in black history.

"Sometimes we tend to forget about what done in the past," said local businessman Roy Nelson. "We want to be able to look at our foundations and things that brought us forward."

West Texas Social Events held their first annual Black History Awareness Month at Susie South Forty Confections in Midland Saturday.

"That's just something we wanted to expose to our youth," said CEO of West Texas Social Events, Eddie Rabb. "We want them to know they could do anything, write books, be an engineer, a doctor, lawyer, president, mayor, so we try to get our youth empowered."

The event brought in speakers from Nelson as well as Midland College board president Larry Lawrence to speak to children about historical black leaders and the legacy they've left behind.

"We've had great examples in the past and at the same time, there's a lot more that needs to be accomplished," said Nelson. "It's not a time to say that we've done enough, there's a lot to look forward to."

One boy who's all about inspiring other children is Jaden Evans, 11, who signed his published book at the event. Being a successful young author, he's sold about 300 copies. He wants to inspire others if you set your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.

"I want them [children] to know that they can do anything they want to do," said Evans. "No matter what's stopping them. You have to be creative and use your mind."

Members at Saturday's event say it's all about empowering the youth, to always encourage them and tell them to never give up on their dreams.

"Keep their minds stimulated," said Rabb. "So when they get older, they have a direction to go."

