MIDLAND- The West Texas Pride kicked off their season in dominating fashion with a 25-6 win over Lubbock Liberty at Grande Communications Stadium on Saturday night.

The Pride led by just three going into the fourth quarter, but West Texas was able to pull ahead for good by going on a 19-0 run to end the game.

The Pride will next play the West Texas Lions on March 11th.

