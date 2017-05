KINGSVILLE- After nearly three hours of basketball, the UTPB Basketball team defeated Texas A&M Kingsville in triple overtime 87-81 on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons improved to 21-5 on the season and 12-4 in Lone Star Conference play with just two games left to play in the regular season.

UTPB will face Tarleton State in a crucial Lone Star Conference match up on Thursday.

