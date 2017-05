ODESSA- The Odessa College Baseball team used an offensive avalanche to bury Seward County Community College in a double header on Saturday afternoon.

The Wranglers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Odessa College beats Seward 11-2.

Game two of the double header got almost the same result.

Wranglers win game tow 11-1.

