New crossfit gym opens

A new CrossFit gym, Crossfit MIX held it's grand opening in Midland Saturday. The facility took about three months to become fully operational with the new facility and equipment.

The gym currently has four instructors but they are looking to reach six total. Families are able to bring their kids for their kids area.

"We've been CrossFitting for about four years," said co-founder Rodney Taylor. "We always wanted our own place, and now we have the opportunity to get our own place. We put in the work and got everything done. They can expect a community to come hang out with friends, get a workout in, get their sweat in and just have fun."

They're open Monday to Friday at 5:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They're also on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The gym is offering a free trial where you can sign up and select a class of your choosing, they even offer one-on-one personal training. Participants must be 18-years-old. Classes start on Monday. To contact them, visit their Facebook.

