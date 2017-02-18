Former cowboy weighs in on quarterback drama - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former cowboy weighs in on quarterback drama

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Former NFL star Roy Williams. (Source: KWES) Former NFL star Roy Williams. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Friday evening, NewsWest 9 caught up with Roy Williams.

Williams played football at Permian High School and played several seasons in the NFL.

Part of his career, he played with The Dallas Cowboys.

W e asked him to weigh in on the cowboys quarterback situation.

" My truthful honest answer is that Tony should have been gone a long time ago. I think that he held on to him a little bit too long. But at the same time they couldn't find that back up and it was a blessing in disguise when Dak came in and done what he has done." Said Roy Williams.

