Medical Center Hospital accepting donated medical equipment for those in need

Medical Center Hospital is accepting donated medical equipment to help those in need.
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

For one-in-four Ector County patients who don't have medical insurance, getting the right medical equipment is tough.

Mallori Hutson, BSN/RN Community Nurse Navigator with Medical Center Hospital said, "Shower chairs, canes, walkers, and crutches, really anything like that.

"It could also cost a pretty penny.

"Anywhere from $20 to $500 dollars, the range is anywhere," said Hutson.

So Hutson and others at Medical Center Hospital are doing what they can to make sure patients go home with the proper equipment with their Sharing and Caring plan. They take gently used canes, crutches, wheel chairs, and walkers from the community and give them to those in need for free.

"When you think about it when a patient can't get to their appointment because they do not have a wheelchair, that gets them readmitted. They call the hospital or they call 9-1-1 and brings them back to the hospital," said Hutson.

With this plan started that started a month ago, Hutson and MCH hope it takes off so everyone could go home with the proper medical equipment.

If you would like to donate you can drop off your gently used equipment at MCH's Hetzler Building at 500 West Second Street in Odessa, Monday thru Friday from 8 am-4pm.

