Windy weather increasing fire danger in Permian Basin

Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa. Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.
Hepatitis C infections have increased in the US according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring is helping veterans infected with the disease fight back and so far, it's working.
Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink. They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.
22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded.
Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics.
