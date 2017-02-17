Windy weather increasing fire danger in Permian Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Windy weather increasing fire danger in Permian Basin

Midland Fire Department (Source: KWES) Midland Fire Department (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Several counties in the Permian Basin have already seen a few red flag warnings this year.

A red flag warning is to inform the area under the warning that the weather conditions are ideal for wildfires.

Although it's not Spring time just yet, the Midland Fire Department said they see a spike in grass fires when the warmer and windier weather picks up.

"Right now with Spring coming, we're going to have elevated temperatures, the relative humidity is going to go down and then with the high winds; anything can start a fire," said Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian McGary.

Midland County is currently not under a burn ban but the fire department said anyone in the community cannot burn after sundown or before sunup.

McGary also said if the wind exceeds 20 miles per hour or if the smoke is across the road way, you should not be burning.

In hopes of preventing wildfires, the fire department is asking for people to be aware when they are burning.

"We're asking the public to be careful when and watch what they are burning whenever they are barbecuing or anything that has to deal with fire," said McGary. "Call us as soon as possible and hopefully not burn whenever they don't have to."

For more information on Red Flag Warnings, visit the National Weather Service website.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • ECISD taking precautionary measures after student makes threat

    ECISD taking precautionary measures after student makes threat

    (Source: Ector County ISD)(Source: Ector County ISD)

    Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa.  Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.  

    Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa.  Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.  

  • Big Spring VA sees 97% cure rate for vets with Hep C

    Big Spring VA sees 97% cure rate for vets with Hep C

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Hepatitis C infections have increased in the US according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring is helping veterans infected with the disease fight back and so far, it's working. 

    Hepatitis C infections have increased in the US according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring is helping veterans infected with the disease fight back and so far, it's working. 

  • PBRCADA to host Rethink Your Drink

    PBRCADA to host Rethink Your Drink

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly