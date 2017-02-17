Man charged in connection with Odessa sexual assault investigation

One man is behind bars on several charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Ervin Mullins, 60, is charged with indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Back on July 30, 2015, a sexual assault report was made to the Odessa Police Department.

According to the report, a victim reported that a 9-year-old female stated that she was sexually assaulted by Mullins. However, following an interview with the 9-year-old, she didn't make an outcry.

Then on Jan. 23, 2017, another sexual assault was reported involving Mullins.

The second victim, a 12-year-old boy, stated that he had been sexually assaulted by Mullins several years prior.

We're told the boy was interviewed at Harmony Home by a forensic interviewer and he made an outcry that he had been sexually assaulted.

A second interview was conducted with the first victim and she also made an outcry that she was sexually assaulted.

Mullins was charged on Thursday and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

