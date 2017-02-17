Man charged in connection with Odessa sexual assault investigati - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man charged in connection with Odessa sexual assault investigation

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ervin Mullins (Source: Odessa Police Department) Ervin Mullins (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars on several charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Ervin Mullins, 60, is charged with indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Back on July 30, 2015, a sexual assault report was made to the Odessa Police Department.

According to the report, a victim reported that a 9-year-old female stated that she was sexually assaulted by Mullins. However, following an interview with the 9-year-old, she didn't make an outcry.

Then on Jan. 23, 2017, another sexual assault was reported involving Mullins.

The second victim, a 12-year-old boy, stated that he had been sexually assaulted by Mullins several years prior.

We're told the boy was interviewed at Harmony Home by a forensic interviewer and he made an outcry that he had been sexually assaulted.

A second interview was conducted with the first victim and she also made an outcry that she was sexually assaulted.

Mullins was charged on Thursday and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • PBRCADA to host Rethink Your Drink

    PBRCADA to host Rethink Your Drink

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

  • Midland boy spreads awareness on veteran suicide, motorcycle clubs reply

    Midland boy spreads awareness on veteran suicide, motorcycle clubs reply

    Motorcycle clubs say thanks to 6-year-old boy. (Source: KWES)Motorcycle clubs say thanks to 6-year-old boy. (Source: KWES)

    22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded. 

    22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded. 

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly