Quick thinking Texas police officer prevents truck fire from get - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Quick thinking Texas police officer prevents truck fire from getting worse

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dash cam image of the truck fire (Source: Glenn Heights Police Department/Facebook) Dash cam image of the truck fire (Source: Glenn Heights Police Department/Facebook)
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX (NBC) -

A quick thinking Texas police officer may have prevented a truck fire from getting a whole lot worse.

The first year officer responded to a call about a truck on fire.

Dashcam video captured the moment the officer pulled up and saw a pickup truck that had burst into flames in a drive-thru line.

The flames were getting closer and closer to the restaurant.

The officer jumped the curb with his cruiser and moved toward the flaming truck.

He used his bumper and pushed the truck away from the restaurant possibly preventing the restaurant from catching fire.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved. 

  NewsMore>>

  • PBRCADA to host Rethink Your Drink

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

  • Midland boy spreads awareness on veteran suicide, motorcycle clubs reply

    Motorcycle clubs say thanks to 6-year-old boy. (Source: KWES)Motorcycle clubs say thanks to 6-year-old boy. (Source: KWES)

    22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded. 

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

