Quick thinking Texas police officer prevents truck fire from getting worse

A quick thinking Texas police officer may have prevented a truck fire from getting a whole lot worse.



The first year officer responded to a call about a truck on fire.



Dashcam video captured the moment the officer pulled up and saw a pickup truck that had burst into flames in a drive-thru line.



The flames were getting closer and closer to the restaurant.



The officer jumped the curb with his cruiser and moved toward the flaming truck.



He used his bumper and pushed the truck away from the restaurant possibly preventing the restaurant from catching fire.

