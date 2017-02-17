Quick thinking Texas police officer prevents truck fire from getting worse

Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink. They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.
22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded.
Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics.
Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin. In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new. But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
