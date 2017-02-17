SUV plows in Houston convenience storefront, no injuries reporte - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SUV plows in Houston convenience storefront, no injuries reported

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance photo showing SUV plowing into Houston storefront. (Source: NBC) Surveillance photo showing SUV plowing into Houston storefront. (Source: NBC)
PORT ARTHUR, TX (NBC) -

A heart-stopping moment is caught on camera as a driver plows into a convenience store outside Houston this week.

In the video, a child outside the store, in a blue jacket is seen running toward the door. 

That's when he opens the door and a driver plows an SUV through the storefront, knocking the child down. 

The little boy, who is said to be seven years old, gets up and runs outside, maybe limping and into the arms of a sibling. 

The boy's grandmother says he was brought to a hospital so doctors could look at his knee but he was otherwise unharmed. 

Copyright NBC 2017. All rights reserved. 

