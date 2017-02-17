Local store gives back to Midland Police

Midland Police were in for quite the surprise visitor Friday morning as one local store was participating in national Random Acts of Kindness Day.

"No, we didn't have a clue that they'd stop by," said Lieutenant Alfredo Grimaldo with MPD. "They just called us from the front desk that they'd be down here."

On Friday morning, The Beef Jerky Outlet store manager Roger Ewing carried pounds of free jerky into the Midland Police station as his way of showing appreciation for everything those officers do for the basin.

Ewing said he is happy to give back to the community, especially for the ones who put their life on the line every day.

"It feels good," said Ewing. "I mean it's a healthy snack to drive around with them in their truck. I mean it's just something little to show our appreciation for them, as a company, for everything they do in our community."

Grimaldo said it's always nice to be recognized for all the hard work they put in.

"We don't really expect that," said Grimaldo. "A lot of the officers do this because they enjoy what they do and they try to do the best job that they can. So when other people show appreciation, out of the ordinary, on days that you would not expect, that are not celebratory by any means, it's just really nice and makes us feel good."

Grimaldo said even though it's just jerky, it's the gesture that puts the smile on his and everyone else's face.

"It's always nice to get anything, regardless of what it is," said Grimaldo. The gesture is really what happens to matter in our view. And our point of view is all these people showing their appreciation, is just really kind of them."

The Midland store is not the only one throughout the country participating in national Random Acts of Kindness Day, as the rest of the 80 Beef Jerky Outlet stores are also doing the same.

