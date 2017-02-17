Texas AG returns to court, change of venue request filed by prosecutors

The Texas Attorney General is back in court again.



Prosecutors are requesting a change of venue from a Collin County Courthouse in Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud case.



At today's pre-hearing, Paxton's attorneys argued against the move.



Judge George Gallagher, who is presiding over the case, said he would "at least try to choose a jury here," but has not formally ruled on whether to move the trial elsewhere.



In another new development, the three prosecutors pursuing charges against Paxton said they intend to hold two separate, back-to-back trials, not one as previously thought. Paxton's trial attorney fumed over this development, saying they were unaware there wouldn't be just one trial.



Paxton is facing two counts of securities fraud. He's accused of steering investors to a company while not acknowledging that that company was paying him.



His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved.