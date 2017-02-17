CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Employee catches toddler out of the air after f - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Employee catches toddler out of the air after falling off store counter

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of worker catching baby after falling off counter. (Source: NBC) Surveillance photo of worker catching baby after falling off counter. (Source: NBC)
HOUSTON, TX (NBC) -

The moment a toddler was snatched out of the air after falling off of a store counter was caught on camera, as well as his rescuer's celebration.

In the video, you can see the toddler standing on the counter, losing his balance and the one handed grab before he hits the floor.

The employee who caught him, who goes by 'Tex,' then realizes his feat and shows off a little bit for the camera, with a flex and a thumbs up.

The family was there to go indoor skydiving. 

The employee who made the impressive catch credits his skydiving training for his cat-like reflexes. 

The toddlers' parents are just grateful he was there to make the catch.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved. 

     Monday, the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is hosting its conference, Rethink Your Drink.  They say the purpose of this is to teach those who may not know about the true dangers of underage drinking, which is worse here in west Texas than it is anywhere else in Texas.

    22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

