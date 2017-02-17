2 teens arrested after pursuit in stolen car in Goldsmith - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 teens arrested after pursuit in stolen car in Goldsmith

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
GOLDSMITH, TX (KWES) -

Two teens are behind bars on charges following a pursuit in a stolen car.

We're told the pursuit took place Thursday night in the 200 block of N. Midland Street in Goldsmith.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle that was reported stolen was seen. 

When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off in an attempt to elude.

That's when the pursuit began with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. We're told stop signs were disregarded in residential areas and the driver even drove into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle later came to a stop after the driver drove through a fence.

We're told the two female teens, who were both reported as runaways, ran from officers but were quickly detained and arrested.

The driver has been charged with unauthorized used of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with vehicle and the passenger was charged with evading on foot.

Both teens were taken to the Ector County Youth Center.

