2 arrested in connection with Odessa theft investigation

2 arrested in connection with Odessa theft investigation

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
William Sturgeon (Source: Odessa Police Department) William Sturgeon (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Belia Galindo (Source: Odessa Police Department) Belia Galindo (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Two people are behind bars in connection with a theft investigation in Odessa.

William Sturgeon, 46, and Belia Galindo, 61, have both been charged with theft of property.

Back on Feb. 9, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 1200 block of S. Jackson in reference to an auto burglary.

An investigation revealed that an unknown person entered a vehicle and took a large amount of flame resistant clothing. Officers also learned that during the past several months, the same business had been victim to several burglaries where the same type of clothing was stolen from vehicles.

We're told the same thing happened again about two months later in the 1500 block of S. Jackson.

According to the report, a stealth camera was placed in the parking lot. Photos from the camera positively identified the suspect as Sturgeon. We're told further investigation revealed that Sturgeon had three prior convictions for burglary and 11 prior convictions for theft.

Then after further investigation, a female subject, later identified as Galindo, was having a yard sale in the 1400 block of S. Jackson selling several flame resistant uniforms.

After authorities executed a search warrant, officers recovered approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property linked to both of the burglaries.

We're told Galindo was arrested on Thursday and Sturgeon was arrested on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

