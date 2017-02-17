Arrest affidavit reveals disturbing details involving Buena Vista ISD teacher

An arrest affidavit is revealing new information involving a Buena Vista ISD school teacher.

Andrew Franks is accused of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

We're told that on Feb. 1, 2017, Franks engaged in a Facebook Messenger conversation with a student enrolled in the Buena Vista ISD School District.

According to the affidavit, Franks and the student were talking about meeting after Franks arrived home from work.

The affidavit states the conversation turned sexual when the student asked about performing a sexual act.

The report stated that the student then told Franks that the student would be leaving soon to which Franks informed the student saying that the door will be open.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Franks' home was raided by Homeland Security on Friday morning.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was also a teacher with a Fort Stockton ISD from 2012 to 2016. He was also a strength and conditioning coach with University of Texas at San Antonio.

Bond for Franks has been set at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.