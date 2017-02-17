Fort Stockton ISD teacher accused of hitting child in the classr - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Fort Stockton ISD teacher accused of hitting child in the classroom

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kathy Herron (Source: Fort Stockton Pioneer) Kathy Herron (Source: Fort Stockton Pioneer)
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

A Fort Stockton ISD teacher is accused of hitting a child in the classroom.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Kathy Herron is a second grade teacher with Fort Stockton ISD.

The Pioneer said parents of the children who witnessed the event were called into a meeting this morning.

The Pioneer said a parent alleged that the child who witnessed the event said Herron struck a classmate in full view of the other students of the class - first in the in the back of head, and then, after spinning the child's chair, the child was slapped in the face.

The Pioneer also reported that school officials promised parents that Herron would no longer be teaching at the school in the future.

According to her Facebook page, Herron was a first grade teacher with San Angelo ISD from 2006-2013. She was also employed by Ector County ISD from 2001 to 2003.

Details about the actual incident are unknown.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

  • Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

  • BREAKING

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly