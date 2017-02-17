Fort Stockton ISD teacher accused of hitting child in the classroom

A Fort Stockton ISD teacher is accused of hitting a child in the classroom.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Kathy Herron is a second grade teacher with Fort Stockton ISD.

The Pioneer said parents of the children who witnessed the event were called into a meeting this morning.

The Pioneer said a parent alleged that the child who witnessed the event said Herron struck a classmate in full view of the other students of the class - first in the in the back of head, and then, after spinning the child's chair, the child was slapped in the face.

The Pioneer also reported that school officials promised parents that Herron would no longer be teaching at the school in the future.

According to her Facebook page, Herron was a first grade teacher with San Angelo ISD from 2006-2013. She was also employed by Ector County ISD from 2001 to 2003.

Details about the actual incident are unknown.

