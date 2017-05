SAN ANGELO- The UTPB Men's Basketball team got back in the win column with a 93-90 road victory over Angelo State on Thursday night.

The Falcons have now won 9 of their last 10 games and sit just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the Lone Star Conference.

UTPB moves to 20-5 on the season.

