10-year-old charged after reporting fake attempted kidnapping - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

10-year-old charged after reporting fake attempted kidnapping

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
Odessa Police Department
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police is charging a 10-year-old boy after reporting a fake attempted kidnapping.

The child is facing charges of a false report. 

Police went to check out a possible kidnapping involving a 10-year-old boy at the 8800 block of Rainbow Drive.

After a thorough investigation, they found out there had not been any crime at the home.

The case is now closed.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.



 

