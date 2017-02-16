10-year-old charged after reporting fake attempted kidnapping

Odessa police is charging a 10-year-old boy after reporting a fake attempted kidnapping.

The child is facing charges of a false report.

Police went to check out a possible kidnapping involving a 10-year-old boy at the 8800 block of Rainbow Drive.

After a thorough investigation, they found out there had not been any crime at the home.

The case is now closed.

