Restaurant Report: Several Odessa top performers

Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics.
Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin. In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new. But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
ECISD's new telemedicine program let students talk to psychiatrists about their issues right from the nurses office.
