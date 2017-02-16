Restaurant Report: Several Odessa top performers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Restaurant Report: Several Odessa top performers

Odessa Top Performers (Courtesy: KWES) Odessa Top Performers (Courtesy: KWES)
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The week of January 30th through February 3rd proved to be an easy one for health inspectors in Odessa. They had no low performers, but had several restaurants with perfect scores.

Here's a look at Odessa's top performers:

- El Super Taco (4101 E. 42nd St.)
- Desert Snow (1601 1/2 E. 8th Ave.)
- Dee's Bistro )622 N. Lee Ave.)
- Jose Chuy's (601 W. 2nd St.)
- Pollos Asados Rio Grande (1200 S. Grant Ave.)
- The French Press (511 N. Grant Ave.)
- Las Dos Palomas (216 E. Murphy St.)
- Chechito's (711 Charles Ave.)
- Better Burger (10155 W. University Blvd.)
- Starbucks (500 W. 4th St.)

Midland did not have any health inspections for NewsWest 9 to review for this particular week.

