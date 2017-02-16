DPS asking for drivers to help end deadly streak for Texas roads - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DPS asking for drivers to help end deadly streak for Texas roads

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

For almost 20 years, at least one person has died on Texas roads every day. The last time we went one day without a death on Texas roads was the year 2000.

Speeding, not wearing a seat belt and distractions like being on your phone are all part of the reason we haven't gone a single day without a deadly crash in Texas in about 17 years. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants all Texas drivers to help end the streak.

DPS said 99.8 percent of crashes are preventable. The most common causes? Distractions and speeding.

"That two second look or a distraction could create a crash or keep you from preventing a crash," said Sgt. Oscar Villarreal with DPS.

November 7, 2000, was the last day we went without a deadly crash in Texas. Sgt. Villarreal said he wants Texas troopers to go at least one day without having to break bad news.

"This July will be my 20 year anniversary with the state,” said Villarreal. “I have knocked on so many doors and had to take my hat off and tell a loved one, whether it's a father, mother, whoever it is you're telling. Someone loved that person that died in that car crash. The hardest thing that we do is knock on that door and deliver that message to somebody."

While driving, lots of bad road behaviors were seen. Drivers not wearing a seat belt, drivers on their cell phones and even drivers fixing their make-up.

DPS wants you to think of others next time you're out on the road.

"If you're in a crash and someone is seriously injured or killed, you can never take that back," said Villarreal.

DPS said their goal is to go at least one day without a deadly crash before November 7. That's the date that would mark the 17 year streak.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

  • Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

  • BREAKING

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly