DPS asking for drivers to help end deadly streak for Texas roads

For almost 20 years, at least one person has died on Texas roads every day. The last time we went one day without a death on Texas roads was the year 2000.

Speeding, not wearing a seat belt and distractions like being on your phone are all part of the reason we haven't gone a single day without a deadly crash in Texas in about 17 years. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants all Texas drivers to help end the streak.

DPS said 99.8 percent of crashes are preventable. The most common causes? Distractions and speeding.

"That two second look or a distraction could create a crash or keep you from preventing a crash," said Sgt. Oscar Villarreal with DPS.

November 7, 2000, was the last day we went without a deadly crash in Texas. Sgt. Villarreal said he wants Texas troopers to go at least one day without having to break bad news.

"This July will be my 20 year anniversary with the state,” said Villarreal. “I have knocked on so many doors and had to take my hat off and tell a loved one, whether it's a father, mother, whoever it is you're telling. Someone loved that person that died in that car crash. The hardest thing that we do is knock on that door and deliver that message to somebody."

While driving, lots of bad road behaviors were seen. Drivers not wearing a seat belt, drivers on their cell phones and even drivers fixing their make-up.

DPS wants you to think of others next time you're out on the road.

"If you're in a crash and someone is seriously injured or killed, you can never take that back," said Villarreal.

DPS said their goal is to go at least one day without a deadly crash before November 7. That's the date that would mark the 17 year streak.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.