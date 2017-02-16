PROGRAMMING ALERT: Thursday edition of Days of Our Lives to air - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Thursday edition of Days of Our Lives to air at 2 a.m. Friday morning

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Days of Our Lives/Facebook) (Source: Days of Our Lives/Facebook)
(KWES) -

Due to NBC's Special Report regarding President Trump's announcement of a new Labor Secretary, Thursday's edition of Days of Our Lives didn’t air on NewsWest 9 at its regularly scheduled time.

NewsWest 9 will re-air the episode on Friday morning at 2 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

  • Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

  • BREAKING

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly