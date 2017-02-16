Odessa High School Asst. Principal recovering after being attacked by student

An Odessa High School Assistant Principal is recovering from injuries after he was attacked by one of his students.



Officials say Mark Crissinger was breaking up a fight on campus, when one of the participants turned on him.



The 16-year old student threw Crissinger to the ground and kicked him.



The unidentified student will be charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.



The assistant principal was taken to a local hospital.



We're told Crissinger has been released and is expected to be okay.



