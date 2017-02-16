Odessa High School Asst. Principal recovering after being attack - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa High School Asst. Principal recovering after being attacked by student

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa High School Assistant Principal is recovering from injuries after he was attacked by one of his students.

Officials say Mark Crissinger was breaking up a fight on campus, when one of the participants turned on him.

The 16-year old student threw Crissinger to the ground and kicked him.

The unidentified student will be charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

The assistant principal was taken to a local hospital.

We're told Crissinger has been released and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

  • Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

  • BREAKING

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly