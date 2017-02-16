U.S. Department of Education to visit Ector County I.S.D. regarding special education students

The U.S. Department of Education will be coming to Odessa to examine the classification of special education students.

The visit is the result of their concern over the way Texas school districts, "identify, locate and evaluate all children suspected of having a disability who are in need of special education and related services."

12 school districts, including the Ector County Independent School District, will be visited.

In a letter to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath from the U.S. Department of Education, "the purpose of these visits is to collect district-level and school-level data on referral, child find and evaluation procedures and practices. We anticipate that we will collect and examine State-level, district level, school- level, and child-specific data, as well as policies and procedures, in order to conduct our review of these practices. We will also interview selected staff involved with the referral, child find and evaluation processes in districts we select."

The school districts include: North East ISD, United ISD, Ector County ISD, Harlandale ISD, Laredo ISD, Del Valle ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Everman ISD, Austin ISD, Aldine ISD, Leander ISD and Houston ISD.

Ector County I.S.D. Spokesman, Mike Adkins, said, they aren't aware of why they were chosen for a review.

The visit will be conducted on Feb. 27, 2017.

