U.S. Department of Education to visit Ector County I.S.D. regard - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

U.S. Department of Education to visit Ector County I.S.D. regarding special education students

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ector County I.S.D. Administration Building (Source: KWES) Ector County I.S.D. Administration Building (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The U.S. Department of Education will be coming to Odessa to examine the classification of special education students.

The visit is the result of their concern over the way Texas school districts, "identify, locate and evaluate all children suspected of having a disability who are in need of special education and related services."

12 school districts, including the Ector County Independent School District, will be visited.

In a letter to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath from the U.S. Department of Education, "the purpose of these visits is to collect district-level and school-level data on referral, child find and evaluation procedures and practices. We anticipate that we will collect and examine State-level, district level, school- level, and child-specific data, as well as policies and procedures, in order to conduct our review of these practices. We will also interview selected staff involved with the referral, child find and evaluation processes in districts we select."

The school districts include: North East ISD, United ISD, Ector County ISD, Harlandale ISD, Laredo ISD, Del Valle ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Everman ISD, Austin ISD, Aldine ISD, Leander ISD and Houston ISD.

Ector County I.S.D. Spokesman, Mike Adkins, said, they aren't aware of why they were chosen for a review. 

The visit will be conducted on Feb.  27, 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    Senator Ted Cruz visits the Basin

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

    Senator Ted Cruz visited Odessa and Midland Saturday. He's been traveling across Texas meeting with city leaders. Senator Cruz told us he was very excited to be in West Texas and spoke on several topics. 

  • Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

    Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin.  In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new.  But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

  • BREAKING

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    Odessa bank robber arrested

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly