11 arrested, 7 on the run following Midland Co. warrant round-up

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
11 people are behind bars and seven remain on the run following a warrant round-up in Midland County. 

The round-up was conducted on Feb. 15, 2017. 

The following people were arrested:

  • Linda Raeann Blea - Assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine
  • Ryan Paul Walker - 2 counts of child endangerment
  • Raquel Marie Mireles - Possession of controlled substance
  • Milton Felix Jasso Sr. - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)
  • Mary Francis Bill - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Miracle Kay Jackson - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Ronnie Matthew Velarde Jr - Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Michael Jurado Bermea - Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Jasmine Arroyo Villalobos - Possession of controlled substance
  • Walter Aguirre - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - possession of controlled substance
  • Irving Billings - Theft

The following people remain on the run:

  • Carmelita Christine Banks - Possession of marijuana
  • Tyler Seth Rackley - 2 counts of possession of dangerous drugs
  • Tracy Ann Christopher - Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Adolfo Perez Garcia Jr - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Paula Monarrez Romo - 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)
  • Richard Duran Beltran - Assault bodily injury (family violence)
  • Barbara Lynn Barton - Child Endangerment

If you know where any of these suspects are, notify the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

