11 arrested, 7 on the run following Midland Co. warrant round-up

11 people are behind bars and seven remain on the run following a warrant round-up in Midland County.

The round-up was conducted on Feb. 15, 2017.

The following people were arrested:

Linda Raeann Blea - Assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine

Ryan Paul Walker - 2 counts of child endangerment

Raquel Marie Mireles - Possession of controlled substance

Milton Felix Jasso Sr. - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)

Mary Francis Bill - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Miracle Kay Jackson - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Ronnie Matthew Velarde Jr - Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Michael Jurado Bermea - Manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Jasmine Arroyo Villalobos - Possession of controlled substance

Walter Aguirre - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - possession of controlled substance

Irving Billings - Theft

The following people remain on the run:

Carmelita Christine Banks - Possession of marijuana

Tyler Seth Rackley - 2 counts of possession of dangerous drugs

Tracy Ann Christopher - Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Adolfo Perez Garcia Jr - Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Paula Monarrez Romo - 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)

Richard Duran Beltran - Assault bodily injury (family violence)

Barbara Lynn Barton - Child Endangerment

If you know where any of these suspects are, notify the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

