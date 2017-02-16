Man wanted for questioning regarding Midland theft

Surveillance photo of man wanted for questioning. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

Midland police need your help locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a theft.

The theft happened on Jan. 24, 2017, at Holmes Auto Supply in the 3300 block of Bankhead Hwy.

We're told a red Milwaukee impact wrench and two batteries, valued at $350.

