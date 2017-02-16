Odessa woman arrested, punched grandmother in the face

An Odessa woman was arrested on Feb. 15 after punching her own grandmother in the face.

Police was called out to the 400 block of Belmont just before 10:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

We’re told officers made contact with a 71-year-old female and her granddaughter, Victoria Levario, 23.

According to a press release, the two got into an argument and Levario began to strike her grandmother with a closed fist.

Levario was arrested and charged with injury to the elderly.

