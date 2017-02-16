Seminole woman caught with over $20K worth of drugs at Eagle Pass port

Photo of seized drugs (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a big bust at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry late last month.

We're told a 19-year-old woman from Seminole requested entry into the U.S. on Jan. 31, 2017 as she arrived walking in the pedestrian lane from Mexico.

According to the release, CBP officers used a K-9 and five packages of alleged methamphetamine were found in her abdomen area and another package was concealed internally.

We're told a total of 1.21 pounds of methamphetamine worth $24,294 was seized.

The woman was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.