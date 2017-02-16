Forever Film Festival begins tonight in Midland

Welcome to Forever poster. (Source: David Bryant Perkins)

A weekly festival will begin tonight in Midland.

The festival is called the "Forever Film Festival."

Award winning screenwriter and filmmaker, David Bryant Perkins, will be hosting and moderating the event.

For tonight's kickoff, the festival will feature the classic 1936 H.G. Wells film Things to Come.

We're told Laddie Ervin, who is an important FX artist from LA, will also be discussing his short film called Welcome to Forever.

The event will be held at the Wall Street Lofts in Midland starting at 6 p.m.

Guests are required to RSVP by calling (432) 685-7041 as seating will be limited.

Cost for the event is $10 per person and includes popcorn and a drink.

