Brewster Co. deputies arrest 2 with 252 lbs of marijuana

Brewster County Sheriff's Deputies caught and arrested two people with five backpacks of marijuana earlier this morning.

The bags weighed a total of 252 pounds.

We’re told the arrests occurred as they were traveling through a ranch in Brewster County.

The two were taken to the Brewster County Jail and the marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

