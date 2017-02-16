Suspect arrested following deadly stabbing in Midland

A stabbing victim in Midland is now dead following a stabbing in a parking lot.

Christopher Evans, 26, of Midland has been charged with the murder of Craig Niedecken, 32.

The Midland Fire Department was called out to the Kent Kwik at the intersection of Wadley Avenue and Loop 250 just before 10 a.m. where they found Niedecken with a single stab wound.

We're told Niedecken was taken to the convenience store by an acquaintance who was nearby when the stabbing occurred.

Niedecken was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Niedecken and Evans knew each other and were engaged in a verbal dispute in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Boulder where the stabbing occurred.

We're told that Evans turned himself in to police during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.