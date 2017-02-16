Loving Co. officials on scene of tank battery fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE

Loving Co. officials on scene of tank battery fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
LOVING COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Loving County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that what was believed to be a refinery fire by bystanders is actually a tank battery fire. 

We're told a separator caught on fire at about 6:30 this morning. 

The fire occurred about six miles east of Mentone, Texas. 

Deputies are on the scene at this time. 

There are no injury reports as of right now.

