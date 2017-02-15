High school basketball playoff dates

Permian Panther Basketball during a timeout. (Jan. 24th) (Source:KWES) MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
Playoff dates set for panthers, bulldogs, knights, lady knights and lady mustangs.
Boys playoffs:
2-6A Bi- District
Permian Panthers Vs. El Paso Coronado
7:30 P.M.
Tuesday, February, 21st
@ Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas
2-6A Bi-District
Midland High Bulldogs Vs. El Paso Americas
6:00 P.M.
Tuesday, February, 21st
@ Pecos High School
TAPPS 3-A Bi-District
Midland Classical Knights Vs. Dallas Covenant
7:30 P.M.
Tuesday, February 21st
@ Midland Classical Academy High School
Girls Playoffs:
TAPPS 3-A Area Round
Midland Classical Lady Knights Vs. Dallas Yavnah
6:00 P.M.
Tuesday, February 21st
@ Midland Classical Academy High School
TAPPS 5A State Quarterfinal Playoffs
Midland Christian Lady Mustangs Vs. Dallas Christian
2:00 P.M.
Saturday, February 18th
@ Abilene High School
