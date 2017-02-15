High school basketball playoff dates - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

High school basketball playoff dates

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Permian Panther Basketball during a timeout. (Jan. 24th) (Source:KWES) Permian Panther Basketball during a timeout. (Jan. 24th) (Source:KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Playoff dates set for panthers, bulldogs, knights, lady knights and lady mustangs.

Boys playoffs:

2-6A Bi- District

Permian Panthers Vs. El Paso Coronado

7:30 P.M.

Tuesday, February, 21st

@ Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas 

2-6A Bi-District

Midland High Bulldogs Vs. El Paso Americas

6:00 P.M.

Tuesday, February, 21st

@ Pecos High School

TAPPS 3-A Bi-District 

Midland Classical Knights Vs. Dallas Covenant

7:30 P.M.

Tuesday, February 21st

@ Midland Classical Academy High School

Girls Playoffs:

TAPPS 3-A Area Round 

Midland Classical Lady Knights Vs. Dallas Yavnah

6:00 P.M.

Tuesday, February 21st

@ Midland Classical Academy High School

TAPPS 5A State Quarterfinal Playoffs

Midland Christian Lady Mustangs Vs. Dallas Christian

2:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 18th

@ Abilene High School

