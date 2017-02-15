Falcon basketball ranked 4th in regional poll

U.T.P.B. Falcon Basketball is ranked fourth in the latest regional poll.

On Tuesday, The NJCAA released its initial round of voting in the 2017 regional polls.

U.T.P.B. is ranked 2nd in The Lone Star Conference behind Tarleton State.

So far this season, U.T.P.B. is 19-5 overall and and 10-4 against Lone Star Conference teams.

They are led by Deshawn Francis, he is averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds a game.

Sammy Allen is Averaging 11 rebounds a game.

The falcons next game is Thursday versus Angelo State.

