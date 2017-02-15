New Jersey teen pleads guilty to calling in several bomb threats in Alpine

A New Jersey teen has pleaded guilty to calling in several bomb threats back in September of 2016.

Nicholas Martino, 17, of Sewell, Washington Township, New Jersey, is charged with four counts of interstate threats to injure persons.

We're told Martino admitted to making two phone calls to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 8, 2016 and making a hoax bomb threat to Sul Ross State University.

Then, according to the report, Martino called again two hours later threatening to kill everyone at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center.

These threats were called in the same day as the active shooter situation at Alpine High School.

The report also stated that Martino admitted communicating threats via Twitter on Sept. 10, 2016 where he said that he was going to kill former Texas State Representative Pete Gallego and his family as well as another threat to Sul Ross State University.

We're told Martino will be prosecuted as an adult in federal court.

Each charge calls for up to five years in federal prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2017.

