JBS Distinguished Lecture Series to feature actor, comedian Terry Crews

The John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute has announced their next speaker for their lecture series.

Actor, comedian and author, Terry Crews, will speak at the next lecture on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, titled "Humor in Leadership: An Evening with Terry Crews."

Crews currently stars on FOX’s Golden Globe award winning comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine as “Sgt. Terry Jeffords” and is also the newest host of the popular syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Action-movie hero, sitcom star, syndicated game show host, Old Spice pitchman, former NFL player, and best-selling author all describe the man that is Terry Crews. Over the past few years, Crews has been one of those actors you see almost everywhere; whether he’s the overworked dad on Everybody Hates Chris, a tough guy in the Expendables series, the loveable goofball in White Chicks, Will McAvoy’s bodyguard in The Newsroom, the pec-popping Old Spice pitchman, or randy Congressman Herbert Love in Arrested Development, Crews has proven that he’s adept at both drama and comedy.



The event will take place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The event is free with no tickets required and open to the public.

